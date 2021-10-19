Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $851,000 Investment in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Mersana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of MRSN opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

