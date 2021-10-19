Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,607 shares of company stock worth $1,421,298. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLUS opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.