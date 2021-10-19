Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after buying an additional 147,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

