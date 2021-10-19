Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $756,000 Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 422.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

