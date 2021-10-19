Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

