Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Update

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.01. 21,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.90. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

