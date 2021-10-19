Rarible (RARI) Price Up 21.7% This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $22.27 or 0.00035746 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $115.00 million and $12.07 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00041785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00197080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

