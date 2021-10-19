Raymond James Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $46.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $33.91 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.85 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,500 shares of company stock worth $5,961,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

