Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.42

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.42 and last traded at $91.37, with a volume of 32703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 133.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 32,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

