Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/12/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

10/11/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

10/8/2021 – Digital Turbine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Digital Turbine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Digital Turbine is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

8/31/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

