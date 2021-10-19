Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

