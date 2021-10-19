Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
