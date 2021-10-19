Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.68.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of RF opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

