Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 719,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

