Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,729,087 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

