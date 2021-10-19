Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Shares of QCOM opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

