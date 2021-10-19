Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.