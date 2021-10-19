Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 76 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 312.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $89,286,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $57,494,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $698.54.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $568.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $585.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

