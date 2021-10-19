Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:RELI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,271. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

In other Reliance Global Group news, CEO Reliance Global Holdings Llc bought 19,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $50,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

