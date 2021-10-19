Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,751,100 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,863,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Zynga worth $104,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,166,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 516,410 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,982,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 765,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,386. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

