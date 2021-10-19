Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $151.73 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $151,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

