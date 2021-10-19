Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.87% of NortonLifeLock worth $137,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Barclays upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

