Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,278,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $129,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5,267.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

