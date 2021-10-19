Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 6,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648. Repsol has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

