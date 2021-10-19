Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2021 – Hilton Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Hilton Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HLT stock opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.63 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $145.45.

Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.