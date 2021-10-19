Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 565,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSVR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reservoir Media stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Reservoir Media accounts for 1.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Reservoir Media at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

