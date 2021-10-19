Resource Planning Group Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

