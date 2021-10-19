Resource Planning Group Purchases Shares of 23,043 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,043 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Ameris Bancorp comprises about 0.7% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

