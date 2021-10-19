RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Stefan Borgas Buys 2,515 Shares

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas acquired 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).
Shares of LON RHIM traded up GBX 236 ($3.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,190 ($41.68). 645,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,054.12.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 1.21%.
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
