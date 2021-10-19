RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Stefan Borgas Buys 2,515 Shares

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas acquired 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

Shares of LON RHIM traded up GBX 236 ($3.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,190 ($41.68). 645,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,054.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHIM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

