Rinet Co LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after buying an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $501.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $341.80 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

