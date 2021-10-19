Rinet Co LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rinet Co LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

VYM opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40.

