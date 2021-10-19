Rinet Co LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rinet Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

