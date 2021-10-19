Rinet Co LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rinet Co LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $287.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.07 and its 200 day moving average is $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.