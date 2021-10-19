RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock worth $24,212,507 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $207.53 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -163.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.