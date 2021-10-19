Robert Half International (RHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RHI opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $111.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

