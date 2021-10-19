Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Roblox stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,385,151 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 59.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

