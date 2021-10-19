Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,792 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

RCKT opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

