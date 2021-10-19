Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

