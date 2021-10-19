Rossmore Private Capital Buys 325 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

