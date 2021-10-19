Rossmore Private Capital Sells 3,192 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

