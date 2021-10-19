Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €830.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €793.83 ($933.92).

Shares of EPA KER traded down €16.00 ($18.82) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €652.80 ($768.00). The company had a trading volume of 207,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €671.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €696.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

