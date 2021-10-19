Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,312 ($17.14).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.21) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,430.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,543.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of £14.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

