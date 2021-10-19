Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 925.43. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.