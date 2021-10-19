Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. Royce Value Trust has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

