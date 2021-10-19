RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 42,745 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

