RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

