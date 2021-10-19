RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

