RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

