RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $23.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $23,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,355,000 after acquiring an additional 75,223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,211,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,439,000 after buying an additional 81,151 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average is $162.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

