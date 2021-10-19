RSM US Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after acquiring an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,370,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

