Running Oak Capital LLC Cuts Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,375 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

